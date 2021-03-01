Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 813,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 994,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

The company has a market cap of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,363,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

