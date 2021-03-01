Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to Sell

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 637,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

