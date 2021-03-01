Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROKU traded up $24.83 on Monday, reaching $420.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,180. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.63 and a 200-day moving average of $285.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

