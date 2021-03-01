Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $69.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

