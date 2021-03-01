Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells $321,195.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BFAM traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.39, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $182.49.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.