Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells $321,195.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BFAM traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.39, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $182.49.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.