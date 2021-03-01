John R. Kline Sells 9,757 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,947. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

