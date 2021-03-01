John R. Kline Sells 9,757 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,947. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.