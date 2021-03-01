Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $27.15 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $27.15 or 0.00054874 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $475.42 million and $52.66 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00250430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00101404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

