NAGA (NGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $272.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NAGA has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.24 or 0.00782811 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00043605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

