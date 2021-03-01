Newton 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.70 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and $2.70 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00511240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.98 or 0.00466926 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

