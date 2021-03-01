$390.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $390.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.10 million to $390.30 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $320.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 517,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

