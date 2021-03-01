-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 137,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,673. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

