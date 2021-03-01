Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $80.99. Approximately 438,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 377,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 60.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.