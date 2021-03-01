Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $72.41. Approximately 813,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,170,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

