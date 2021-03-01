NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.03. 315,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 773,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $448.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NantHealth by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NantHealth by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NantHealth by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

