Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $37.41. 658,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 838,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

