Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.01. 12,623,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 11,744,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.