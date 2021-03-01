Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells 5,211 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 142,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Civeo by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

