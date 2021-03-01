D Matthew Dorny Sells 12,400 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $315,022.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 524,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,092. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.