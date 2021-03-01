Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,708,816.20 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,303,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272,482. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

