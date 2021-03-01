Analysts Expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $3.39 on Monday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,917. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.