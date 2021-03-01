Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Textron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Textron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

