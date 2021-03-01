Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

ALEX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 810,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,119. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 688,932 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $6,087,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,916 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.