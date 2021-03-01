Guider Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Guider has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $20,307.04 and approximately $56.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.13 or 0.00783698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

