Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.59-3.65 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $36.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,337,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,686. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.63.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

