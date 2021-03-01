Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $252.18 and last traded at $251.50. 1,427,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,376,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.95, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

