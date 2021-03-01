Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. 5,196,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,946,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

