Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading 6% Higher

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.83. 1,103,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,461,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

