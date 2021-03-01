Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.21. 1,295,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,224,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

