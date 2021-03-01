InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Up 6.1%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 1,550,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,624,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

