Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WPM traded up GBX 8.75 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,703.75 ($35.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The firm has a market cap of £12.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,583.90 ($33.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00).

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

