Swarm City Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,260.95 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $162,260.95 and $2,672.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

