BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Hits $46.19 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. BoringDAO has a market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $575.58 or 0.01173373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00515185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00072980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00077126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,258 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

