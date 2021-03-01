$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. 1,567,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

