Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. 601,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

