$0.40 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 954,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.