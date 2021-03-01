Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.59. 1,283,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,399,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Surgalign alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $211.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34.

In other news, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,214.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.