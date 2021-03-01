Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 6.5%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.87. 647,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 721,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $620.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

