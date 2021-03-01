Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.86. 3,891,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,356,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.47.
Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
