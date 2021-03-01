Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.86. 3,891,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,356,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

