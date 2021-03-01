PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 6.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $61.69. 2,162,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,122,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

