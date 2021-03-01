$1.08 EPS Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.01. Methanex posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 980%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 153,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $232,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.