U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $5.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $23.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

USB stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. 8,886,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,881. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.