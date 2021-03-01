Zacks: Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. 2,220,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

