KONE Oyj (KNYJY) to Issue Dividend of $2.31 on March 26th

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 2.3095 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

KNYJY traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.