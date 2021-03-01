Lition 1-Day Volume Hits $205,655.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $977,043.54 and approximately $205,655.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lition has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.41 or 0.03153851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00356082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.01012983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00459887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00376068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00250936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00022197 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.