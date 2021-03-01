Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,217.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $12,217.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00518182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00077228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00459016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

