Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Plans Dividend of $2.52

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.5166 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

APEMY stock remained flat at $$42.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.