Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 273,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 199,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

