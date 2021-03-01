Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading Up 6.7%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 244,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 197,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

