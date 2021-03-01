Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading Up 6.7%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 244,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 197,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34.
About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)
Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
