Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 3,065,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,517,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

