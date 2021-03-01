Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Up 7%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,204,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,902,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

RESN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,453.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

